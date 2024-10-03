Attack on students: JU teacher handed over to cops from JnU campus

Students of Jagannath University today handed over a teacher of Jahangirnagar University, who has been accused of attacking students during the mass protest on July 17, to police from the campus.

A group of JnU students identified Farid Ahmad, professor of JU philosophy department, from the JnU campus around 11:30am and later handed him over to police, reports a correspondent from JnU quoting police and students.

Abu Bakar, a JnU student, told this correspondent that, "We identified him [Farid Ahmad] on the university campus as the teacher incited the police for shooting on my brothers [students]. Out of respect for his position as a teacher, we immediately informed the officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station. Subsequently, a police team took him into custody."

Another witness, Masud Rana, said Prof Farid is known as a supporter of the authoritarian regime and was directly involved in instigating the brutal attacks on students before August 5.

As the teacher used the police administration to shoot students, JU students recently staged demonstrations and protest rallies boycotting the teacher, he said.

Students said following the protest and case, the teacher recently took shelter to his wife Dr Suchona Akter, who is also a faculty member at the JnU Philosophy Department.

"Today, when we spotted him on the campus, we immediately informed the police and handed him over to the police," said Masud Rana.

Kotwali Police Station's OC Enamul Haque said "Jagannath University students detained Prof Farid Ahmad and handed him over to us. He is currently in our custody."

The teacher is an accused in a case filed against him for his alleged involvement in the attack on students at Jahangirnagar University on July 17, said the OC.

"If the Ashulia Police Station wants to show him as arrested, they can do so. Otherwise, we will proceed according to the law and the instructions from higher authorities," added the police official.