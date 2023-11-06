Academic activities at DIU suspended till Nov 16 following clash between locals and students

The authorities of Daffodil International University today suspended all academic activities at its campus in Ashulia following clashes between students and locals.

Ejaj-ur-Rahman, assistant professor of the business administration department of the university confirmed the matter to our local correspondent.

He said a group of outsiders attacked the campus building and broke some windows with bricks last evening. They later attacked students who were demonstrating inside the campus demanding justice for the killing of a fellow student. At least five students were injured in the attack. Agitated students then vandalised some shops at the nearby market.

With the safety and security of students in mind, the authorities decided to suspend its academic activities from today till November 16, he said.

All students were asked to leave the campus, he added.

When asked, he said no case had so far been filed over the attack on students and the university's building.

"We are discussing the matter," he added.

Shahariar Sumon, president of Chandgaon Traders and Owners Association, claimed that DIU students vandalised at least 70 shops and torched four, adding that they did not attack the students.

Selim Mondol, chairman of Birulia union parishad, also denied that any locals attacked the students.

Officer-in-Charge of Ashulia Police Station SM Kamruzzaman today said students vandalised and torched some shops in Chandgaon area. There had been a clash between locals and students.

The situation is normal now and additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

On October 27, Hasibul Islam Antar, a student of the university's textile department, was assaulted by locals in Savar. He later died at a hospital in Mymensingh on November 1.

Yesterday, the university authorities filed a case with the Savar Model Police in this connection.

Police subsequently arrested the main accused, Rahat Sarkar, from Gazipur.