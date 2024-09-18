4 universities including CU and JnU get new VCs

New VCs also appointed for Begum Rokeya University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University

The Ministry of Education has appointed new vice chancellors to the Chittagong University, Jagannath University (JnU), Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR).

The secondary and higher education division of the education ministry issued separate notifications in this regard today.

Muhammad Yeahia Akhter, a retired professor from the political science department at Chittagong University, was appointed the vice-chancellor (VC) of the university.

According to the notification regarding his appointment, Prof Yeahia's term would be temporary.

Meanwhile, Professor Rezaul Karim, a former faculty member of the JnU's social work department, has been appointed as the university's new VC.

A gazette notification signed by Deputy Secretary Shahinur Islam was issued in this regard.

On the other hand, Professor Md Showkat Ali from Dhaka University's Applied Mathematics department was named VC of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

Both appointments of the JnU and BRUR are for four-year terms, starting from the date of their assumption of office, the notifications stated.

Additionally, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Mymensingh today got Md Jahangir Alam, a professor from Dhaka University's sociology department, as its new VC.

His appointment will be for a term of four years, effective from the date of his joining, said a notification issued by the division.