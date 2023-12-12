Campus
Tue Dec 12, 2023 09:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 10:01 PM

10 left-leaning activists hurt in BCL attack

Last update on: Tue Dec 12, 2023 10:01 PM
Dhaka University

At least 10 leaders and activists of left-leaning student organisations were injured in an alleged attack by Chhatra League members near the Raju Memorial Sculpture of Dhaka University this evening.

The incident occurred when left-wing activists tore down a banner set up by BCL in front of the sculpture, thanking the government for the metro rail.

DU Chhatra Union General Secretary Maeen Ahmed said the Raju sculpture was covered under a banner for an extended period. So angry students demolished it to save the legacy of Raju, he said.

"Then BCL members attacked us, leaving at least 10 activists of Democratic Students Alliance seriously injured," he added.

Of the injured, three were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he added.

Contacted, DU BCL President Tanbir Hasan Shaikat said general students resisted the left activists who tried to demolish the banner.

