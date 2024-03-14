10 DIU students suspended for forming unauthorised club

Dhaka International University (DIU) authorities have suspended 10 students for forming a journalism club on the campus and conducting campus reporting without the university administration's permission.

The decision was taken in a meeting of university officials, including the Board of Trustees, Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Registrar (In-Charge), Proctor, and department heads yesterday.

The students were also issued a show cause notice asking for a response as to why they should not be expelled.

The suspension order was issued through a notification signed by the university's proctor, Prof Sajjad Hossain, and the registrar (in-charge), Md Abu Tareque.

According to the notification, the students violated university rules by forming the club without permission and by holding a general meeting on campus on March 9.

It also stated that the university had previously issued a notice on March 5, warning the students against forming unauthorised clubs or organisations.

Regarding the suspension, Kalam Muhammad, president of the association, said that since 2020, the association has been conducting its activities by reporting on various university activities, including the rights of teachers and students, and providing objective news.

He alleged that the administration has ordered their suspension for publishing news about internal irregularities and corruption at the university.

Kalam claimed the DIU authorities have issued this suspension order with the intention of suppressing the voices of the journalists.

The suspended students are Kalam Muhammad, president of the organisation, Rejwanul Haque (general secretary), Sadia Tanzila Sanvi (vice president), Kawsar Ali (joint general secretary), Faisal Ahmed (organizing secretary), Md. Rakibul Islam (office, publicity and publication Secretary), Zakaria Hossain (treasurer), and executive members Samrat, Ismam Hossain, and Musa Mollick.

Number of Journalists organisations across the country in separate statements protested the suspension and demanded withdrawal of the decision.

University Registrar Prof Rafiqul Islam and Proctor Prof Sajjad Hossain could not be reached for comment over phone.