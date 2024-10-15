Shahriar, who was killed in mass uprising, passes HSC exams

Sheikh Shahriar Been Matin, a student of Mymensingh's Ishwarganj Ideal College who became a martyr during the students protests, passed Higher secondary Certificate examinations from Humanities group with GPA 4.83.

The result was published today.

Principal of the college Md Alamgir Kabir confirmed Shahriar's result to The Daily Star.

Shahriar, who was visiting his parents in Dhaka, joined a student protest in Mirpur-10 area on July 18, where he sustained bullet wounds in head and later died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Shahriar's uncle Abdul Motalab.

Shahriar's father Abdul Matin works at a private company in the capital and lives here with his wife and daughter.

Shahriar's parents are now in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, said Motalab, adding that the family members and neighbours have become emotional.

"Shahriar could not live to see this day," he lamented.