RU to announce RUCSU election schedule on July 28

Wed Jul 23, 2025 08:46 PM

Rajshahi University administration today set July 28 to announce the election schedule for the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (RUCSU).

A notice signed by RUCSU Chief Election Officer Amzad Hossain confirmed this information.

The election schedule was supposed to be announced on June 30, but the university authorities failed to do so.

Speaking to this correspondent, Amzad said, "We held a meeting today and made this decision during the discussion. There was no external pressure influencing our decision."

Earlier in the day, RU unit Islami Chhatra Shibir staged a protest rally on the university campus, demanding the announcement of the RUCSU election.

The protest was held in front of the RUCSU building.

Speaking at the rally, RU Chhatra Shibir President Mostakur Rahman Zahid said the election schedule was supposed to be announced in June, but the administration failed to implement it. "We are here in protest against their failure."

 
