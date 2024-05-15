Online application for colleges from May 26 to June 11

The online application process for admission to class XI will start on May 26 and continue till June 11, a top official of the Dhaka education board said today.

He made the comments as the secondary and higher education division this evening issued guidelines for admission of XI students for 2024.

Dhaka Education Board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar told The Daily Star that details of the admission process will be notified soon.

The guideline also said that an admission seeker can select a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges for admission.

Students will have to pay a fee of Tk 150 for applying online.

The guideline said that 93 percent of the total vacant seats will be considered as a "merit quota" for admission in Class-XI and will remain open for all. Five percent will be reserved for the children of freedom fighters and two percent for the children of officers or employees working in the Ministry of Education and its subordinate institutions.

The guideline also said MPO-affiliated institutions of Dhaka metropolitan can charge a maximum of Tk 5,000 as admission fee, while same type schools and colleges located outside of metros can charge Tk 3000.

The same institutions of district headquarters and upazilas can charge Tk 2000 and Tk 1500 respectively.

Non-MPO schools and colleges of Dhaka metropolitan that follow Bengali version can charge maximum of Tk 7,500 as admission fee, while same type schools that follow English version can charge Tk 8,500 as charge.

Bengali version non MPO institutions located outside of metros can charge Tk 5,000 as admission fees while same type of institutions that follows English version can charge Tk 6,000 as admission fees.

About 16.72 lakh students passed this year's SSC and equivalent examinations under the 11 education boards, according to the result published on Sunday.