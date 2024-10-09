Education
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 9, 2024 08:14 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 09:46 PM

Education

JU appoints eight new provosts for residential halls

Jahangirnagar University
Jahangirnagar University. File photo

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have appointed eight new provosts for its residential halls, according to an office order signed today by Acting Registrar A B M Azizur Rahman.

The newly appointed provosts are Prof Mohammad Safiqul Islam from the Department of Economics for Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore Hall, and Prof Aminur Rahman Khan from the Department of Mathematics for Mowlana Bhasani Hall.

Additionally, Prof Md Manzoor Elahee and Prof Abdus Satter from the Department of Philosophy will serve as the provosts for Begum Khaleda Zia Hall and Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall, respectively. Associate Prof Mahmudur Rahman from the Public Administration Department has been appointed as the provost of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall, while Associate Prof Shamima Nasrin Jolly from the Botany Department will serve as the provost of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.

Prof Md Abdul Halim from the Botany Department will serve as the provost for Shaheed Salam Barkat Hall and Prof AKM Rashidul Alam from the Environmental Sciences Department for A F M Kamaluddin Hall.

The office order said the appointments are contingent upon the continuous presence of the provosts on campus and will take effect from their respective joining dates. The new provosts will receive benefits and emoluments as per university rules. The previous six provosts were relieved of their duties after submitting resignations.

