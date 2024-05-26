Bring infrastructural changes to buildings, classrooms

Says education minister to implement new curriculum

Significant changes are required in the design of educational institution buildings, classrooms, and furniture to facilitate the smooth implementation of the new curriculum, said Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury today.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the "Workshop on the Implementation of the Revised ADP for the Fiscal Year 2023-24 and the Progress and Evaluation of Ongoing Development Works."

The Education Engineering Department (EED) organised the event at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mohibul emphasised that to achieve the SDG-4 goal of bringing 100 percent of students to the secondary level, modifications in building construction, classroom design, and furniture design are essential.

Solaiman Khan, secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division; Delwar Hossain Majumdar, chief engineer of the EED; and Shamsur Rahman, additional secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education, also spoke at the event.