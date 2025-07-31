26 Bangladeshi nationals awarded Commonwealth Scholarships in 2025

Reception hosted by British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke in collaboration with the British Council

The British Council, in collaboration with the British High Commission in Dhaka, hosted a pre-departure briefing and reception for the 2025 cohort of Commonwealth Scholars from Bangladesh at the British High Commissioner's Residence.

This year, 27 outstanding Bangladeshi scholars, including 17 women, have been awarded the prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship to pursue postgraduate studies at leading UK universities. Their chosen fields of study include Global Mental Health, Artificial Intelligence, Human Rights, Environmental Economics, and Sustainable Development, among others.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke, welcomed the scholars and remarked, "It is my pleasure to celebrate the achievements of this year's Commonwealth Scholars as they depart to pursue their studies in the UK. Their commitment to academic excellence means they will return to Bangladesh as future leaders in their fields, and help further strengthen the partnership between the UK and Bangladesh. I'm also delighted that there is a strong representation of women among this year's awardees, which is a testament to the progress being made in women's empowerment in Bangladesh."

Country Director of the British Council Bangladesh Stephen Forbes, added: "We are proud to see the continued recognition of Bangladeshi scholars through the Commonwealth Scholarship programme, which enables talented individuals to pursue advanced studies in the UK. Their contributions after returning highlight the lasting impact of a world-class UK education. Congratulations to this year's awardees and I wish them every success as they prepare to make a meaningful impact both at the country and beyond."

Borhan Uddin Khan, Professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka and President of BACSAF, was present at the event, and shared congratulatory remarks to the scholars.

The Commonwealth Scholarship, the UK's flagship international scholarship programme, reflects the UK's commitment to global development, academic excellence, and cross-cultural collaboration. Since 1960, over 2,600 Bangladeshi students have received these scholarships, many of whom have gone on to play leading roles in government, academia, civil society, and the private sector.

The pre-departure event offered scholars guidance on studying and living in the UK and facilitated networking to foster a sense of community ahead of their departure.

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), which is celebrating 65 years of transformative educational exchange, continues to empower scholars with the knowledge and tools to create lasting impact across the Commonwealth.