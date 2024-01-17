Video gamers at risk of permanent hearing loss: Study

Video gamers across the world may be risking irreversible hearing loss and/or tinnitus – a feeling of persistent buzzing in the ears – according to a systematic review published in BMJ Public Health – a peer-reviewed open-access scientific journal covering various aspects of public health.

As per the analysis, the sound levels reported in studies of more than 50,000 gamers often near or exceed permissible safe limits. Gamers exposed to such high-intensity sound levels for long periods may be risking permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus.

Researchers have urged the need for greater public efforts to raise awareness of potential risks associated with video games in particular given how popular gaming is as an activity these days.

The researchers pointed to guidelines showing the permissible time a person can be exposed to 83dB sound is 20 hours a week. On the other hand, for 86dB, it is 10 hours, for 92dB it is 2.5 hours, and for 98dB it is 38 minutes. For children, permissible noise exposure levels are even lower – 75dB for 40 hours a week.

Researchers of this study called for further work in this area. According to the study, "The limited available evidence suggests that gaming may be a common source of unsafe listening, which could place many individuals worldwide at risk of permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus."