US university awards honorary degree to a cat

Vermont State awards cat named Max with a Doctor of “literr-ature”

Former feral vagabond turned Vermont State University's favourite feline friend – Max Dow – has earned himself yet another title. The tabby cat has earned an honorary degree in "litter-ature" owing not to his proficiency in napping or affinity for hunting mice but for becoming "an affectionate member of the family for years". His achievement was announced via a Facebook post from the university's official page.

"With a resounding purr of approval from the faculty, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Cat-leges has bestowed upon Max Dow the prestigious title of Doctor of Litter-ature, complete with all the catnip perks, scratching post privileges, and litter box responsibilities that come with it," the post read.

While the distinguished cat will not be making an appearance in the graduation ceremony, the school does plan to deliver the degree to his home where he lives with his owner Ashley Dow. She said that Max has been socialising around the campus for about four years – letting students pick him up, take selfies, and even joining prospective students on tours around the campus.

As a constant source of comfort and warmth for the students of Vermont State, the honorary degree is a recognition well-deserved for Max Dow's hard work over the years and has perhaps even propelled him to become a symbol of enlightenment.