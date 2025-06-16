UIU team ranks 2nd in Asia and 7th globally at CanSat 2025

Team UIU ASCEND (UIU CanSat), a group of talented students from United International University (UIU), has once again made Bangladesh proud by securing seventh place globally, and second place among Asian teams, competing against 41 international teams at the prestigious CanSat 2025 World Final held in Virginia, USA, from June 5 to 8.

Apart from UIU, two other teams from Bangladesh participated in this year's global final. TEAM ABABIL from Aviation and Aerospace University, Bangladesh (AAUB) ranked 16th while BRACU Diganta from BRAC University ranked 30th. The collective presence of Bangladeshi teams at the world final reflects the country's growing presence in aerospace education and innovation.

The CanSat competition, organised by NASA and the American Astronautical Society (AAS), challenges university teams to design, build, and launch a miniature satellite-like system. It simulates real-world aerospace missions and tests students on mission planning, system integration, data analysis, and engineering problem-solving.

UIU CanSat is a student-led initiative focused on exploring aerospace technology through hands-on learning, collaboration, and creativity. Their back-to-back global success reflects the rising potential of Bangladeshi students in science and technology.

Sumaya is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from UIU.