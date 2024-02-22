Twisted Metal: A post-apocalyptic joyride

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Twisted Metal is a latest addition to the trend of well-produced TV adaptations, offering the experiences of quirky characters, thrilling action sequences, and a simple yet enthralling storyline.

The plot follows John Doe, an amnesiac delivery driver in a post-apocalyptic world tasked with securing a package with the promise of changing his life. In this journey, he is joined by Quiet. She is out on a quest for revenge, and the two encounter various post-apocalyptic dangers on the road to fulfilling their goals.

Despite the dark setting, the series sets a light-hearted, comedic tone. The jokes are not particularly funny, however. It is mostly character development which makes the show engaging. John Doe, played by Anthony Mackie is a charming and charismatic protagonist, and along with Stephanie Beatriz's Quiet, make for a likeable lead duo. The various flashbacks portraying the backstories of key characters provide instances of emotional depth.

A niche game series, Twisted Metal was never plot-heavy. The writers did a decent job of expanding upon the source material, though inconsistently. The build-up of the first few episodes and the climax at the finale are the better parts of the story, with the episodes in between being mediocre at best. The constant back-and-forth between John and Quiet gets repetitive, with the lackluster comedy and writing being more evident in these episodes.

The best parts of the show, the action sequences, are lifted straight from the games. Just when the weakness of the writing starts to show, the action sequences break the monotony and keep the viewers hooked.

Though not very good, the show succeeds in introducing us to the world of Twisted Metal, while still appealing to existing fans. The healthy balance of action with occasional character development and world-building prevents Twisted Metal from falling into the cesspool of other failed video-game adaptations, making it a somewhat enjoyable show to binge-watch.

