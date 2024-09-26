Off Campus
Fatima Ashraf
Thu Sep 26, 2024 05:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 05:16 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

MIST secures first place in Formula Bharat 2025 Engineering Design CRM

Fatima Ashraf
Thu Sep 26, 2024 05:08 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 05:16 PM
MIST Blitz – the Formula student team from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) – has made its remarkable debut in motorsport engineering. Photo: Courtesy

MIST Blitz – the Formula student team from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) – has made its remarkable debut in motorsport engineering. In just a few months since its formation, the team has already achieved two significant milestones: securing the first position in the qualifying quiz for Formula Bharat 2025 and also the first place in the Engineering Design Concept Resources Management (CRM) Combustion Category for the same event. 

Read more

MIST’s Saraf Nawer wins world's largest student architecture competition

Formula Bharat is a premier student engineering competition in India, modelled after the global Formula Student series. University teams design and build small-scale formula-style race cars, competing in categories like engineering design, cost efficiency, marketability, and so on. 

"MIST Blitz started out in March 2024 when five of us friends from MIST's Mechanical Engineering department started studying vehicle dynamics during our term-end break. That passion quickly led to us registering for Formula Bharat 2025, and our journey took off from there," says Tahmid Muntasir, the team lead of MIST Blitz. 

MIST Blitz now operates with 38 dedicated members, divided into four key technical sub-teams. Tahmid Muntasir leads the suspension, steering, and brake systems team; Iram Mustavi Chowdhury and Tausif Nawaz head the chassis and aerodynamics team; Sakin Islam leads the powertrain team, and Adnan Shahriar oversees the electronic control systems team.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

MIST ranks second among South Asian teams in international aircraft design competition

Four managerial sub-teams – management and outreach, finance, logistics, and documentation – also work alongside the technical teams to ensure smooth operations. Maliha Farhin and Nazifa Rafa lead the documentation team. The team's success is further backed by the mentorship of Maj Md Anisur Rahman, GSO-2 of the Mechanical Engineering department, and Lecturer Shah Md Ahasan Siddique, who provided resolute guidance and essential resources. 

"We are proud of how this team has quickly added two feathers to our automotive crown. MIST Blitz is vital for our department, providing Mechanical Engineering students with hands-on experience, building practical skills, and collaboration which are essential foundations for future challenges in the automotive field," said Ahasan. 

A photo of Maverick – MIST Mongol Barota's latest Mars rover that helped them secure the runners-up trophy at Anatolian Rover Challenge 2024.
Read more

MIST’s Mongol Barota secures runners-up trophy at Anatolian Rover Challenge 2024

After competing in Formula Bharat 2025, scheduled at the Kari Motor Speedway, India, from January 22 to 27, 2025, MIST Blitz aims to target the Formula Student UK, hosted by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, further expanding their global presence in motorsport engineering.

Fatima Ashraf is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from Military Institute of Science & Technology (MIST).

Related topic:
MISTMilitary Institute of Science and TechnologyCampusyouth
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Enhancing graduate employability: The role of career training and enrichment workshops in tertiary education

2w ago
A photo of Maverick – MIST Mongol Barota's latest Mars rover that helped them secure the runners-up trophy at Anatolian Rover Challenge 2024.

MIST’s Mongol Barota secures runners-up trophy at Anatolian Rover Challenge 2024

3w ago
Portrait of Stephen Forbes, British Council Bangladesh's Country Director

Stephen Forbes joins British Council in Bangladesh as the new Country Director

3d ago

How the youth is contributing to flood relief in unique ways

3w ago
Youth wellbeing: More than just a trendy hashtag

Youth wellbeing: More than just a trendy hashtag

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অপরাধী হলে শেখ হাসিনাকে দেশে ফিরিয়ে বিচারের আওতায় আনা উচিত: ড. ইউনূস

নিউইয়র্ক টাইমস ক্লাইমেট ফরওয়ার্ড সামিট অনুষ্ঠানে এক প্রশ্নের জবাবে তিনি এ কথা বলেন।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

দেশে নিরাপত্তা ও দেশত্যাগের নিশ্চয়তা না পেলে কানপুরেই সমাপ্তি সাকিবের

৫৫ মিনিট আগে