MIST secures first place in Formula Bharat 2025 Engineering Design CRM

MIST Blitz – the Formula student team from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) – has made its remarkable debut in motorsport engineering. In just a few months since its formation, the team has already achieved two significant milestones: securing the first position in the qualifying quiz for Formula Bharat 2025 and also the first place in the Engineering Design Concept Resources Management (CRM) Combustion Category for the same event.

Formula Bharat is a premier student engineering competition in India, modelled after the global Formula Student series. University teams design and build small-scale formula-style race cars, competing in categories like engineering design, cost efficiency, marketability, and so on.

"MIST Blitz started out in March 2024 when five of us friends from MIST's Mechanical Engineering department started studying vehicle dynamics during our term-end break. That passion quickly led to us registering for Formula Bharat 2025, and our journey took off from there," says Tahmid Muntasir, the team lead of MIST Blitz.

MIST Blitz now operates with 38 dedicated members, divided into four key technical sub-teams. Tahmid Muntasir leads the suspension, steering, and brake systems team; Iram Mustavi Chowdhury and Tausif Nawaz head the chassis and aerodynamics team; Sakin Islam leads the powertrain team, and Adnan Shahriar oversees the electronic control systems team.

Four managerial sub-teams – management and outreach, finance, logistics, and documentation – also work alongside the technical teams to ensure smooth operations. Maliha Farhin and Nazifa Rafa lead the documentation team. The team's success is further backed by the mentorship of Maj Md Anisur Rahman, GSO-2 of the Mechanical Engineering department, and Lecturer Shah Md Ahasan Siddique, who provided resolute guidance and essential resources.

"We are proud of how this team has quickly added two feathers to our automotive crown. MIST Blitz is vital for our department, providing Mechanical Engineering students with hands-on experience, building practical skills, and collaboration which are essential foundations for future challenges in the automotive field," said Ahasan.

After competing in Formula Bharat 2025, scheduled at the Kari Motor Speedway, India, from January 22 to 27, 2025, MIST Blitz aims to target the Formula Student UK, hosted by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, further expanding their global presence in motorsport engineering.

Fatima Ashraf is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from Military Institute of Science & Technology (MIST).