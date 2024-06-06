Masters of the Air: An intimate portrayal of America’s aerial warfare on Europe

Masters of the Air had a troubled production. With principal photography taking place during Covid-19 and multiple complex air battle sequences to film, producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Steven Spielberg had a mammoth job at their hands.

All fears were dispelled once the show premiered though. It was evident that the producers thoroughly researched the history of the 100th Bomb Group of the-then US Army's Eighth Air Force. Chronicling their daring raids over Germany and North Africa during World War II along with portraying the infamously heavy losses the squadrons incurred, viewers were treated to a deeply fascinating and engaging storyline.

Told through the eyes of three pilots – Majors Gale 'Buck' Cleven, John 'Bucky' Egan, and Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal – supported by occasional narration by navigator Major Harry Crosby, Masters of the Air presented a rich, multi-layered story. From the pilots' training in Texas, to their lives in the frontlines and later in German prisoner-of-war camps, everything was represented in detail.

Its storytelling transcended beyond the well-crafted battle sequences. Masters of the Air also portrayed the change in social dynamics between the aviators where their strong sense of community withers due to the mounting losses. It also showed the racial undertones 1940s America found itself in, with the predominantly white bomber group treating the Tuskegee airmen with contempt. Through the eyes of Rosenthal, viewers were exposed to the horrors that the Holocaust inflicted along with the roots of Jews' Aliyah to Palestine.

The depth of the production crew's attention-to-detail was further underlined by how accurate the props were. The set and prop design for the group's base in Norwich, East Anglia, the B-17 Flying Fortresses' liveries, and the aviators' uniforms, was depicted with precision.

Similarly, the aerial battle scenes turned out to be intense. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the actors. The cast carried out their roles to perfection. Callum Turner and Austin Butler deserve their flowers for their portrayals of Egan and Cleven respectively. The rawness of their emotions, combined with the rugged, nonchalant confidence of an aviator added a new dimension to their characters, and on-screen friendship.

Special plaudits must be reserved for Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann. Playing the mild and intelligent Major Crosby wasn't going to be an easy task, but Boyle executed it to perfection. Mann, on the other hand, can be considered the breakout star from this show. In his first major role, he knocked it out of the park playing the complex and emotionally shaken Major Rosenthal.

All in all, Masters of the Air has everything. Much like its predecessors Band of Brothers and Pacific, Masters of the Air has etched its place in contemporary warfare lore.