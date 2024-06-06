Off Campus
Inqiad Bin Ali
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:26 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:36 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus
Movie

Masters of the Air: An intimate portrayal of America’s aerial warfare on Europe

Inqiad Bin Ali
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:26 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:36 PM
Screen grab from Masters of the Air (2024)

Masters of the Air had a troubled production. With principal photography taking place during Covid-19 and multiple complex air battle sequences to film, producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Steven Spielberg had a mammoth job at their hands.

All fears were dispelled once the show premiered though. It was evident that the producers thoroughly researched the history of the 100th Bomb Group of the-then US Army's Eighth Air Force. Chronicling their daring raids over Germany and North Africa during World War II along with portraying the infamously heavy losses the squadrons incurred, viewers were treated to a deeply fascinating and engaging storyline.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Told through the eyes of three pilots – Majors Gale 'Buck' Cleven, John 'Bucky' Egan, and Robert 'Rosie' Rosenthal – supported by occasional narration by navigator Major Harry Crosby, Masters of the Air presented a rich, multi-layered story. From the pilots' training in Texas, to their lives in the frontlines and later in German prisoner-of-war camps, everything was represented in detail.

Its storytelling transcended beyond the well-crafted battle sequences. Masters of the Air also portrayed the change in social dynamics between the aviators where their strong sense of community withers due to the mounting losses. It also showed the racial undertones 1940s America found itself in, with the predominantly white bomber group treating the Tuskegee airmen with contempt. Through the eyes of Rosenthal, viewers were exposed to the horrors that the Holocaust inflicted along with the roots of Jews' Aliyah to Palestine.  

Read more

Napoleon is a thrilling portrayal of a tyrannical man but leaves a lot to be desired

The depth of the production crew's attention-to-detail was further underlined by how accurate the props were. The set and prop design for the group's base in Norwich, East Anglia, the B-17 Flying Fortresses' liveries, and the aviators' uniforms, was depicted with precision.

Similarly, the aerial battle scenes turned out to be intense. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the actors. The cast carried out their roles to perfection. Callum Turner and Austin Butler deserve their flowers for their portrayals of Egan and Cleven respectively. The rawness of their emotions, combined with the rugged, nonchalant confidence of an aviator added a new dimension to their characters, and on-screen friendship.

Special plaudits must be reserved for Anthony Boyle and Nate Mann. Playing the mild and intelligent Major Crosby wasn't going to be an easy task, but Boyle executed it to perfection. Mann, on the other hand, can be considered the breakout star from this show. In his first major role, he knocked it out of the park playing the complex and emotionally shaken Major Rosenthal.

All in all, Masters of the Air has everything. Much like its predecessors Band of Brothers and Pacific, Masters of the Air has etched its place in contemporary warfare lore.

Related topic:
CampusMoviemovie review
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Promotional poster for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, an action-packed monster flick

4w ago
Hae Sung and Nora from the movie Past Lives.

Past Lives is a quietly brilliant display of yearning for love

9m ago
Tetris (2023) poster

Tetris: An unexpectedly thrilling tale about legal rights dispute

1y ago

Fast X: An unapologetically over the top action movie that doesn’t shy away from having fun

1y ago
A scene from the movie Black Adam

DC's Black Adam leaves more to be desired

1y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দুদকে বেনজীরের শুনানির তারিখ পিছিয়ে ২৩ জুন

অনুসন্ধানের অংশ হিসেবে আজ ৬ জুন দুদকে বেনজীর আহমেদের ব্যক্তিগত শুনানির তারিখ নির্ধারিত ছিল।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

সাধারণের বাজেট ভাবনা: উৎসাহ কম, আতঙ্ক বেশি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification