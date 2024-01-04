Letters from readers – January 4, 2024
Dear Campus,
Currently, I am in Bangladesh for my semester break. However, what appears to have me in a chokehold is the place I've left behind. Because every time that I come back, Dhaka feels like it has gotten a new makeover. All the little things that made home feel like home are withering away, which feels peculiar because I never thought I could seek refuge in this chaotic metropolis that I always used to be at odds with. It doesn't feel less chaotic by any means but it still feels like home, just not the one I grew up in.
Response:
Dear Rafid,
Hope the semester break is going well for you. Change is inevitable, and this applies to our homes as well. Sometimes, the change is good, sometimes it's not. But, at the end of the day, no matter how much things change, or how chaotic it becomes, home is home. Perhaps that's what you're feeling right now, and it's perfectly fine. It just goes to show how we, as humans, have to adapt and adjust in this ever-changing world. Regards,
