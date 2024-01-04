Letters from readers – January 4, 2024

Dear Campus,

Currently, I am in Bangladesh for my semester break. However, what appears to have me in a chokehold is the place I've left behind. Because every time that I come back, Dhaka feels like it has gotten a new makeover. All the little things that made home feel like home are withering away, which feels peculiar because I never thought I could seek refuge in this chaotic metropolis that I always used to be at odds with. It doesn't feel less chaotic by any means but it still feels like home, just not the one I grew up in.