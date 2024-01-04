Off Campus
Thu Jan 4, 2024 06:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 06:00 AM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

Letters from readers – January 4, 2024

Thu Jan 4, 2024 06:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 06:00 AM
Letter, envelopes, and a fountain pen

Dear Campus,

Currently, I am in Bangladesh for my semester break. However, what appears to have me in a chokehold is the place I've left behind. Because every time that I come back, Dhaka feels like it has gotten a new makeover. All the little things that made home feel like home are withering away, which feels peculiar because I never thought I could seek refuge in this chaotic metropolis that I always used to be at odds with. It doesn't feel less chaotic by any means but it still feels like home, just not the one I grew up in.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

— Rafid Saadman, 3rd year student, Electrical and Computer Systems Engineering, Monash University

Response: 

Dear Rafid,

Hope the semester break is going well for you. Change is inevitable, and this applies to our homes as well. Sometimes, the change is good, sometimes it's not. But, at the end of the day, no matter how much things change, or how chaotic it becomes, home is home. Perhaps that's what you're feeling right now, and it's perfectly fine. It just goes to show how we, as humans, have to adapt and adjust in this ever-changing world. Regards,

— Campus

 

Related topic:
CampusLetters from readersreaders
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Letter, envelopes, and a fountain pen

Letters from readers – September 21, 2023

Are you managing time effectively? If not, here’s how you can do so

2w ago
Letter, envelopes, and a fountain pen

Letters from readers – October 19, 2023

Letter, envelopes, and a fountain pen

Letters from readers – November 23, 2023

Collage for best movies of 2023

Campus picks the best movies of 2023

4d ago
নারায়ণগঞ্জে ১৫ বছর পর প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জনসভা আজ
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নারায়ণগঞ্জে ১৫ বছর পর প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জনসভা আজ

আসন্ন দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের আগে আজই প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সর্বশেষ নির্বাচনী সভা বলে জানিয়েছেন আওয়ামী লীগ নেতারা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

‘মন্ত্রীর দায়িত্ব মানুষের সুখ-দুঃখে থাকা, ১৫ বছর শাসনের নামে শোষণ হয়েছে’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification