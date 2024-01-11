Letters from readers – January 11, 2024
Dear Campus,
As a young adult, who is currently navigating the rough terrain of my next chapter in life, I have often felt a sense of insecurity and uncertainty. Therefore, having a reliable source of advice, insight, and comfort has been an invaluable resource to me. Thank you for all the articles on choosing majors and dealing with academic burnouts. They have helped carry me through difficult times.
Yours sincerely,
Response:
Dear Aadit,
Moving forward in life is never easy. There will be a lot of challenges and obstacles along the way, each more daunting than the other. However, in such difficult times, we often lean on things and other individuals for a bit of support. We are glad to hear that you too have found something to lean on during these challenging times. That being said, be prepared to tackle the challenges that await you in the future. Things will get tougher but you will hopefully make it through as long as you have the dedication and the right support.
Regards,
