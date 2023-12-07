Off Campus
Thu Dec 7, 2023
Letters from readers – December 7, 2023

Dear Campus,

School and university life appear to be completely different. I do appreciate my growth as an individual and the freedom that it entails. But there are moments when I long for the days when the only responsibility I had to shoulder the burden of was the weight of my schoolbag. It is difficult to balance school, being away from home, and make a living all at once, but it has strengthened me and better equipped me for the future.

Sincerely,

— Suhana Prova 2nd year student, Computer Science and Engineering BRAC University

Response: 

Dear Suhana,

There is clearly a lot on your plate right now. Understandably, it is very difficult but you should be incredibly proud of yourself. What you're doing takes a great deal of strength, especially considering that you've had to adapt to significant changes in your lifestyle. Naturally, it will get very exhausting from time to time. During such phases, take it easy, spend time doing things you enjoy, and reach out to your loved ones back home. The key isn't to constantly keep toiling away, it is to strike a balance between periods of work and relaxation.

Regards,

— Campus

 

