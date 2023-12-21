Off Campus
Letters from readers – December 21, 2023

Dear Campus,

Looking back, my academic journey has been a gratifying experience. From my initial steps on the grounds of my university to the present, I've faced various challenges and celebrated successes. Every lecture hall, library study session, and collaborative project has contributed to my development, nurturing not just knowledge but also resilience and adaptability. I have been able to explore my intellectual capabilities in an environment where curiosity can flourish without limitation. As I prepare myself for the next chapter of my academic journey, I carry the invaluable memories and lessons created within these walls. Thank you for consistently being a source of inspiration and learning.

Sincerely,

— Tashfiah Tahsin, 4th year student, Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), Independent University, Bangladesh
 

Response: 

Dear Tashfiah,

We are glad that you had such gratifying experiences throughout your academic journey. University life is full of challenges, and you can attest to that. However, the fact that you have managed to navigate these challenges so well showcases just how strong your willpower has been over the period of your undergraduate journey. As you prepare to take the next step in your academic journey and future endeavours, we wish you nothing but the best.

Regards,

— Campus

 

