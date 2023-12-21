Letters from readers – December 21, 2023

Dear Campus,

Looking back, my academic journey has been a gratifying experience. From my initial steps on the grounds of my university to the present, I've faced various challenges and celebrated successes. Every lecture hall, library study session, and collaborative project has contributed to my development, nurturing not just knowledge but also resilience and adaptability. I have been able to explore my intellectual capabilities in an environment where curiosity can flourish without limitation. As I prepare myself for the next chapter of my academic journey, I carry the invaluable memories and lessons created within these walls. Thank you for consistently being a source of inspiration and learning.

Sincerely,