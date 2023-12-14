Letters from readers – December 14, 2023

Dear Campus,

Lately, life feels like taking a break would mean that I will fall behind everyone. As I'm getting older, my responsibilities and expectations keep piling up, but I'm having a hard time catching up. If I focus on academics, I lose time to focus on my social life or health. It feels like a constant act of juggling. It's not all negative though. At least I'm enjoying my academics and the extracurricular activities I'm involved in. Not everyone might be in the position, but I think enjoying what you study is crucial to power through times like this.

Sincerely,