Letters from readers – December 14, 2023
Dear Campus,
Lately, life feels like taking a break would mean that I will fall behind everyone. As I'm getting older, my responsibilities and expectations keep piling up, but I'm having a hard time catching up. If I focus on academics, I lose time to focus on my social life or health. It feels like a constant act of juggling. It's not all negative though. At least I'm enjoying my academics and the extracurricular activities I'm involved in. Not everyone might be in the position, but I think enjoying what you study is crucial to power through times like this.
Sincerely,
Response:
Dear Rehnuma,
The struggles of growing older with the pressure of not falling behind resonate with a large majority of us. Therefore, it might be helpful to know that these fears and struggles affect even the best of us. You're definitely right about enjoying what you study being of great help in such circumstances. We hope that you continue to find enjoyment in your academics and get the chance to branch out and discover new passions in life.
Regards,
Comments