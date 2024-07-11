Inside Out 2: A sequel that empathises and enthrals

Inside Out 2 follows the story of teenage Riley who has retained much of her passion for hockey from the first movie but is starting to develop new personality traits and a barrage of emotions. As she moves to a new city and leaves all her friends behind, Riley is forced to reckon with a new set of emotions.

Anxiety is a carrot-coloured sprite with jumpy eyebrows. Anxiety is accompanied by Envy – a tiny, turquoise-blue being – the latter fuelling the former's antics. Embarrassment also joins the team as a shy, rose-coloured giant hooded figure. Lastly, Ennui, a navy emotion obsessed with her phone and a chic haircut, represents the teen's boredom.

These new characters don't just make the narrative compelling but also makes it more relatable. Riley's panic attack in the movie is an accurate depiction of what it's like experiencing such a harrowing ordeal. Similarly, when Anxiety is shown frozen in place and spinning around in circles, it perfectly illustrates the mental chaos I often feel during anxious periods. The dynamics between the old and new characters are also thoroughly entertaining and nuanced. This is particularly the case between Anxiety and Joy, as the emotions clash over what they believe is best for Riley. Anxiety wants to prepare her for any potential problems while Joy completely disregards Riley's unhappy memories.

Nonetheless, the love and care that has gone behind the production of this sequel is evident. The story doesn't just help us empathise with Riley but also does its due diligence in representing the very real emotions that nearly all of us experience.

Inside Out 2 deserves the praise and recognition that it is currently receiving. This heartwarming film is a must-watch – pushing its audience to experience the same rollercoaster of emotions that its characters on-screen go through. In the process, it also manages to make one feel truly understood and has rightfully earned its place as one of the biggest animated films of the year.