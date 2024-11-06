DU, NSU, and BUET top three universities in Bangladesh: QS Asia Rankings 2025

Dhaka University (DU), North South University (NSU), and Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET) have secured the first, second, and third rankings in Bangladesh respectively in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025. All three universities have also been ranked among the top 200 universities in Asia, with DU coming in at 112, NSU at 155, and BUET at 158.

A total of 29 universities from Bangladesh, including DU, NSU, and BUET, have made it to the 2025 QS Asia Rankings. These include BRAC University (BRACU) ranking at 253, Daffodil International University (DIU) at 280, and Jahangirnagar University (JU) at 292 in Asia.

The rankings also include Rajshahi University (RU) at 320, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) at 342, and Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) at 357.