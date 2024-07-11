Do you want to study at TikTok University?

TikTok University is online programme – a collection of free courses that will teach you about content strategy, branding yourself and your content, collaborating with brands, and much more. Design: Faisal Bin Iqbal

What is your dream university? Is it Dhaka University or Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)? Or are you aiming for something abroad, like Harvard or Princeton?

Well, if you're a TikToker, planning to become one, or just want to occasionally dip your toes into this world of bite-sized content creation, you might want to try something different, like TikTok University.

What is TikTok University and what exactly does it teach?

Despite sounding like an institution, TikTok University is actually an online programme – a collection of free courses that will teach you about content strategy, branding yourself and your content, collaborating with brands, and much more. You will also find courses that dive into various aspects of TikTok video production like lighting, voiceovers, etc.

Who are the instructors at TikTok University?

Classes at TikTok University are hosted by the TikTok team. Courses are also conducted by popular and successful TikTok creators. At present, there are also 25 experts from film, finance, PR, and a variety of other industries, offering their insights at TikTok University.

How do you graduate from TikTok University?

Right now, TikTok University has three modules consisting of 25 courses. To be certified as a TikTok University graduate, you'll have to complete at least 20 of the 25 courses. The modules also have quizzes that you need to take if you are to pass.

Is TikTok University worth it?

Whether or not TikTok University is worth it depends on what you get out of it. The platform has been particularly helpful for absolute newbies – those who are just getting on TikTok and don't know much about it or how to make their content work. At the same time, you'll find similar, and maybe even better, content surrounding TikTok content creation on YouTube.

That being said, you can still give TikTok University a shot and enrol in it to at least get a hold of the basics.