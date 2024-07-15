CU student provides free food to Quota Reform Movement protestors

After a long day of hectic protests, the students of Chittagong University (CU) were coming back to the campus from the city, which is situated 15 kilometers from the CU premises. A student with his newly established shop infront of the CU railway station stood at the platform with a white board in hand that read, "Free pasta for quota protesters".

Rojain Rafi, a sophomore student, is behind this thoughtful initiative. He set up his small business, "Joga Khichuri CU", not too long ago, where he personally cooks and delivers meals to the students on campus.

"Last Friday around 9:15 PM, the protesters returned to campus by shuttle train and I still had some pasta left. I thought that since the protesters were demonstrating for a just cause, I would try to stand in solidarity with them even though I couldn't join the protest myself. With that in mind, I decided to give the remaining pasta to about 10-15 people," said Rafi.

"However, some people are now questioning my actions and misinterpreting them. They are alleging that it was funded by different political parties, but I deny these allegations. I am an ordinary student who is not affiliated with any party or group. I am simply running my small business here," he further added.

To provide a brief overview of the movement, the first nationwide movement with demands for reforming the quota system occurred in 2018. It came to an end when the Bangladeshi government abolished the quota allotments for government job recruitment in grades nine through thirteen.

The second wave of the movement started again on June 30, 2024, after the High Court ruled to reinstate the quota system once again for government jobs. This served to restore the previous reservations of 56 percent of government jobs for various groups. On July 10, in response to the High Court's ruling to reestablish the Freedom Fighter quota system for government employment, the Supreme Court's Appellate Division has imposed a one-month status quo on the issue.