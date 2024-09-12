From Bangladesh to Silicon Valley: The Draper University Experience

Tech startup InveStar founder Farihan F. Rahman recently became the first founder from Bangladesh to graduate from the Draper University Entrepreneurship Program – Heroes 2024 with a scholarship. His journey from Dhaka to Silicon Valley serves as an inspiration for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, demonstrating the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big.

Farihan and his team are on a mission to revolutionise financial literacy and democratise micro-investing in Bangladesh by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI). The tech startup wants to empower young people to build long-term wealth and financial security by making investing knowledge accessible to everyone.

"With InveStar, we're not just building an AI-driven investing platform; we're creating a movement to democratise wealth-building and promote financial literacy," Farihan shares. "Right now, financial literacy in the world is only 33 percent and in Bangladesh, it's 28 percent. We have to change that. We want every young person to have the tools and knowledge to take control of their financial future. We have recently introduced the first AI-based tutor for Bangladesh (currently in beta testing) for anyone willing to learn about investing on our website. There will be more free resources coming up."

InveStar founder Farihan F. Rahman

This vision took Farihan to Draper University, a unique hub of innovation in the heart of Silicon Valley. Over five weeks, Farihan and over 100 founders from 37 countries, who were selected among thousands of global applications, underwent an immersive entrepreneurship programme led by some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, teachers, and investors. The experience included lectures from representatives of Stanford University, Tesla, and NASA, and masterclasses with Tim Draper, the billionaire venture capitalist behind companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Robinhood.

During a campus tour, Farihan discovered one of Draper's most quirky possessions: a Tesla gifted by Elon Musk, which Draper converted into a desk, now famously known as the "Deskla".

One of Draper's most quirky possessions: a Tesla gifted by Elon Musk, which Draper converted into a desk, now famously known as the “Deskla”.

The Deskla is a perfect example of turning an ordinary idea into something extraordinary," Farihan laughs. "It's a reminder to always think outside the box."

The experience also featured visits to tech giant headquarters like Google and Apple, networking events around Palo Alto, discussions on AI and Web 3.0, and an exhilarating "Demo Day" where Farihan presented InveStar to a distinguished audience from Silicon Valley, including Tim Draper himself.

"Presenting InveStar to such a high-profile audience was both nerve-wracking and incredibly rewarding," Farihan says. "It validated our mission to make investing more inclusive and accessible with the power of AI."

Farihan's team, "Lanterns", shone brightly throughout the programme, earning them the title of the "Best Team." Their reward? A thrilling skydiving experience over California.

"Skydiving was an exhilarating reward for all our hard work and collaboration," Farihan recalls. "It was symbolic of the leaps we were all making as entrepreneurs – taking risks and pushing beyond our comfort zones."

Another highlight of the programme was the "Survival Week" – a gruelling experience designed to push the mental and physical limits of every participant. Conducted by U.S. military personnel, including Navy SEALs and Marines, this week-long challenge was no walk in the park. It involved daily hikes of 30,000 to 40,000 steps through rugged Californian terrain, compass navigation at night, and setting up camps under challenging conditions.

The participants were also taught essential survival and leadership skills, including first aid care, cooking, boat building, hiking, ice baths, axe throwing, knife fighting, archery, and firearm handling.

"Learning how to fight with knives, hunt with bows and arrows, and use firearms like pistols and machine guns was uniquely both intense and empowering," Farihan says. "The training was conducted with utmost care and professionalism, making sure we understood both the responsibilities and the skills required to handle such equipment."

One of the most unforgettable moments of the programme was a 3.5 km hike led by Tim Draper himself. Draper, who was just recovering from stomach surgery, guided the group across Silicon Valley, ending the journey with a symbolic jump into the Draper University pool, that too fully suited.

Farihan F. Rahman with Tim Draper, the billionaire venture capitalist behind companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Robinhood.

"Tim Draper taught us that sometimes you just have to take the leap," Farihan reflects. "His energy and passion were infectious, and it was a powerful lesson in boldness and resilience."

For Farihan, the time he spent at Draper University is not about personal achievements but about paving the way for the next generation of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs.

"I'm deeply grateful for this opportunity," Farihan says. "But more than that, I hope my journey inspires other young people in Bangladesh to dream big and pursue their passions. There is so much potential in our country, especially among our next generation, and I am excited to see what we can achieve together."

As InveStar continues its mission to promote financial literacy and make investing accessible to all, Farihan's experience in Silicon Valley will serve as a powerful foundation.

"We are just getting started," he says. "The future is bright for young innovators in Bangladesh, and I am looking forward to seeing more of us step onto the global stage and make a real difference."