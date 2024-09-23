From lip-syncs to #BookTok, how TikTok has moved on

TikTok recognised it had furnished Ofcom with inaccurate data on the use of a parental controls tool that underestimated “considerably” the number of people using the tool. Image: Nik/Unsplash

TikTok has evolved from a platform primarily associated with entertainment into a space where education and creativity are increasingly intertwined. This shift is particularly evident in regions like Bangladesh, where TikTok is playing a role in reshaping how educational content is consumed. Initiatives such as the #BookTok campaign highlight the platform's potential as a medium for disseminating knowledge through short-form videos, combining entertainment with educational value.

#BookTok, launched to encourage the creation of content around themes like education, motivation, and wellness, has gained significant traction on TikTok. As of now, the campaign has generated over 36.9 million posts globally. The popularity of this campaign underscores TikTok's growing role as a platform for creative expression, particularly among younger users.

In Bangladesh, similar campaigns such as #Boimela, #LearnOnTikTok, and #EduTok are providing creators with opportunities to share knowledge in engaging and accessible ways. In Bangladesh, the #Boimela campaign has seen notable engagement, with 79.2 thousand posts, while the hashtag #LearnOnTikTok has garnered 38.5 million posts globally. These numbers suggest a growing interest in using TikTok for educational purposes.

TikTok has expanded its focus on education through a partnership with 10 Minute School, a prominent Bangladeshi ed-tech platform. Together, they launched the ExamReady programme, which provides digital learning resources for students in grades 8 to 10, including those preparing for their SSC exams. The programme addresses challenges in Bangladesh's education system, such as access to quality resources, by offering comprehensive online educational content tailored to students' needs.

In addition to providing educational videos in subjects like Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, and ICT, TikTok and 10 Minute School have introduced the ExamReady Scholarship Programme. This initiative will provide study grants to 15,000 students across Bangladesh, supporting those in need and helping to reduce financial barriers to education.

The increasing popularity of educational campaigns like #BookTok and #LearnOnTikTok in Bangladesh and other regions reflects a broader trend in which TikTok is being used as a tool for learning. The platform's short, visually engaging video format is well-suited to educational content that is easy to consume and share. Topics such as tutorials, motivational content, and wellness tips are gaining traction, offering a more interactive and accessible approach to learning.

As digital platforms continue to complement traditional education methods, TikTok's role in this space highlights its potential to reach a younger audience with educational material in an engaging format. The platform's ability to blend education with entertainment offers an opportunity to engage younger audiences and make learning more appealing. The success of campaigns such as #BookTok, #LearnOnTikTok, and #Boimela points to a rising interest in educational content on the platform, indicating its potential to contribute to lifelong learning.