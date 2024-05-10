Press Releases
Youth unite for a clean air campaign to combat pollution and promote healthier environments

On May 9th, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organised a workshop titled "Let's Breathe Well: Clean Air Campaign Design" at the UN Office in Dhaka, focusing on the urgent issue of air pollution. The workshop engaged various university clubs nationwide, challenging students to devise campaigns aimed at raising awareness about air pollution. From over 230 university clubs spanning 8 divisions of Bangladesh, the top 10 teams were selected to spearhead this critical initiative.

Building upon last year's "Breathe Well Dhaka" campaign, which raised awareness about air pollution, this year's initiative, "Let's Breathe Well," broadens its scope to involve university students nationwide.

The workshop, inaugurated by Stefan Liller, the Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, emphasized the necessity of a holistic approach to tackle the complex challenge of air pollution.

"Air pollution is a complex challenge that requires a holistic and systematic approach, considering factors such as climate, transportation, and socio-economic dynamics. It is a critical health concern for all, particularly in densely populated cities like Dhaka, which frequently ranks as the world's most air-polluted city." Talking about the participation of youth, Stefan said, "As ambassadors of the future, your ideas are pivotal in crafting sustainable solutions. Through your active participation in this campaign, we seek to embolden your generation to spearhead the movement towards a healthier, more environmentally conscious tomorrow."

Maliha Muzammil, Programme Specialist - Climate Change, UNDP, Professor Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, Chairman of the Department of Environmental Science from Stamford University Bangladesh, Environment Sustainability and Energy Programme Specialist of UNDP, Arif M. Faisal and Head of Communications of UNDP, Md Abdul Quayyum joined the workshop as key speakers.

Following the workshop, the 10 selected teams will each receive a grant of BDT 10,000 to design the campaign and implement it. Based on the results, UNDP Bangladesh will collaborate with the top 3 groups to run a joint campaign on Clean Air.

