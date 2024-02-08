Youth Opportunities and National Life Insurance to organise handwriting competition titled “Mayer Bhashay Hather Lekha”

Commemorating the brave sacrifice of the language martyrs, Youth Opportunities and National Life Insurance are organising a handwriting competition titled "Mayer Bhashay Hather Lekha", a nationwide competition aimed at inspiring the future generation to express their deep appreciation for the language martyrs and their enduring impact on our society.

The competition invites participants of Grade 6-12 to write heartfelt letters infused with gratitude and respect towards the language martyrs' unparalleled contribution. By encouraging participants to reflect on the sacrifices made during the Bengali Language Movement, the competition aims to foster a sense of pride and honour for our language and culture.

"The language martyrs have left an indelible mark on our history, and their sacrifice continues to inspire us today" said Brigadier General (Retd) Md. Sirajul Islam Sikder, Chief Patron, Youth Opportunities.

The Chief Executive Officer of National Life Insurance Company Limited Mr. MD. Kazim Uddin said, "Alongside ensuring people's future economic prosperity through insurance, we are engaged in various developmental activities. As part of that, we are proud to be partnered with this timely initiative. Through this competition, we are encouraging young Bangladeshis to show their respect to language martyrs and express the sincere gratitude to them through handwritten letters."

Makshudul Alom, CEO of Youth Opportunities said "This is an auspicious occasion not just to pay our respect to the martyrs but also to celebrate age-old tradition of writing letters to our loved ones. We are grateful to National Life Insurance Company Limited and all other partners who have helped us launching this."