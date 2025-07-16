Yadea opens flagship showroom in Dhaka's Mohammadpur

Electric two-wheeler brand Yadea has opened a new flagship showroom in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, marking a significant expansion of its presence in Bangladesh.

The inauguration event featured live product demonstrations, test rides, and exclusive launch offers, drawing the attention of visitors eager to experience Yadea's latest electric scooter technology.

The showroom launch, led by Runner Automobiles PLC, aims to promote environmentally friendly and cost-effective mobility solutions in the local market. Yadea's electric scooters, known for their modern design and performance, are expected to appeal to a growing base of eco-conscious consumers.

Among the guests at the event were Nazrul Mu. Is., FCA, Managing Director of Runner Group; Abu Hanif, Chief Business Officer; Wayne, Regional Sales Manager of Yadea; along with other senior officials from Runner Automobiles.