Wonder launches two new cakes in market

Banga Bakers Limited, a sister concern of PRAN Group, has launched two new cakes named Wonder Donut Cake and Wonder Mr. Bear Cake in the market. Eleash Mridha, Managing Director of PRAN Group, unveiled these two products held at the head office of the group at the capital's Badda on Saturday.

Wonder Donut cake is a delightful combination of Vanilla Cake and chocolate cream, while Wonder Mr. Bear cake is crafted from banana cake with milk cream.

Addressing the program, Eleash Mridha said, "Our team is dedicatedly working on creating innovative products for the consumers. We are the pioneer to introduce the Donut and Bear cake in the market, and we hope, these products will gain immense popularity from the customers."

Animesh Saha, Executive Director of Banga Bakers Ltd said, "Traditionally people purchase donuts from fast-food chains but now they can easily purchase donut cake from various shops from the market. The aim is to make the donut accessible to consumers at an affordable price."

Borhan Uddin Chowdhury, Head of Marketing of Banga Bakers Ltd, and Tamim Rahul, Assistant Brand Manager were also present at the program.