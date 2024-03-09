WEAB hosted Women’s Day Celebration Program in Dhaka

Women Entrepreneur Association of Bangladesh (WEAB) conducted the Women's Day Celebration Program held on Wednesday, 6th March 2024 from 11:00 a.m. at Pragati Training Institute, Anchor Tower, 5th Floor, 108, Bir Uttam C.R. Dutta Road, (Old Sonargaon Road), Dhaka-1205. Women Entrepreneur Association of Bangladesh (WEAB) was established in year 2000, by a select group of businesswomen. They aimed to create a platform to help businesswomen establish themselves in a competitive field, dominated by men.

The main object of WEAB was to develop a support system for women entrepreneurs to not only improve the quality of their products, to meet the changing market demands, but also to impart training on technical know-how, design development and to create marketing links for their products. In a very short time WEAB was not only firmly established in Dhaka, drawing large number of members, but rapidly branching out all over Bangladesh, including North Bengal.

The program was hosted by WEAB President Nasreen Fatema Awal, Honorable guests were Tazima Mojumder, 1st Vice President, WEAB; Dr Fauzia Moslem, President, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad; Chayanika Chowdhury, Film & TV Director, Shazia Omar, Author, Yogini, Founder and CEO of Dhaka Flow; Faatin Haque, Chairperson, Trade Group of Company; Safia Shama, Co-Founder & COO Cholo Jai and Serial Entrepreneur; Dr Lelin Chowdhury.

CEO of Pragati Insurance Limited Syed Sehab Ullah Al Manjur, ACII, CEO of Pragati Life Insurance Limited Md. Jalalul Azim. WEAB Member & Deputy Managing Director of Pragati Insurance Limited Papia Rahman also participated.