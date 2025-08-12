Walton expands brand business to seven new countries

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has expanded its brand business to seven new countries in the 2024–25 financial year, taking its products to more than 50 markets worldwide.

The new destinations are Barbados, Fiji, Vanuatu, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Sri Lanka and Singapore, according to the company's Global Business Division.

Abdur Rouf, head of the division, said Walton products had gained a competitive edge internationally through advanced and innovative features, attractive designs, quality, durability, and energy efficiency. 'As a result, Walton products are achieving global customers' trust and the brand business has been expanding in new nations,' he said.

He added that Walton is pursuing its goal of becoming one of the world's leading global electronics brands by targeting developed markets in Europe, America and Australia. The company has formed a dedicated global business team, set up subsidiaries and branch offices in several countries, and established a Global Research and Innovation Centre in South Korea.

Walton is the leading Bangladeshi exporter of refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, compressors, fans and other home appliances. Products carrying the Made in Bangladesh tag are now sold in over 50 countries, with the company also seen as a symbol of trust for investors on the capital market.