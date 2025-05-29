Walton Computer offers brand new laptop at Tk 25,550 only

Technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has come up with an exclusive offer to ensure the maximum benefits of modern technology at an affordable price.

Brand new Walton laptop is now available for customers at a reduced price of just at Tk25,550 and Android Tablet just at Tk9,750. Along with this, Walton provides maximum discount of up to 50% on its wide range of computer accessories. Customers can also enjoy easy installment and EMI facilities on the purchase of Walton laptops and tabs.

Walton laptops have a great combination of Intel processors, premium quality RAM and fast storage, which provide smooth and reliable performance for any heavy-duty use including official work, freelancing, video editing, graphic design or multitasking. These laptops with attractive designs and stylish finishes can be the perfect choice for students, professionals and every technology-based user in the country.

Walton's Walpad is also available at a reduced price of just Tk 9,750, which is a great blend of high-quality specs and smartness. This attractively designed tab has a powerful processor, crystal clear display, long-time battery backup and advanced multitasking features that makes customers' daily smart tasks, including online classes, official work, gaming and watching movies, easier and more comfortable.

The exclusive offer of Walton provides huge discounts of up to 50% on various computer accessories including mouse, keyboard, SD card, earphone, headphone, digital writing pad, CCTV, liquid cooler, RAM, SSD.

This discount benefit is now available at all Walton Plaza in the country. There is also the opportunity to order from home. Customers can visit Walton's official website (https://waltonplaza.com.bd/offers) to directly choose their preferred device and enjoy the assurance of reliable delivery and trusted after-sales service.

