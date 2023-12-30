Walton bags SAFA 'Overall Winner' and 'Gold Award'

Bangladeshi multinational electronics giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC. has received two prestigious awards- 'Overall Winner' and 'Gold Award'- from the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for its best presented Annual Report-2022.

Among the SAARC nations, Walton Hi-Tech was honoured with the 'SAFA Gold Award' in the manufacturing category. In Addition, the Bangladeshi tech giant also received the 'Overall Winner' of SAFA 'Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Award and SAARC Anniversary Award for corporate governance disclosure in 2022. Walton received the SAFA award in 2021 as well.

SAFA is dedicated to the improvement in transparency, accountability and governance for companies in the South Asian region. Representing countries like Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, it was established in 1984. Walton got the award under its Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Award & SAARC Anniversary Award for Corporate Governance events.

Walton Hi-Tech's Senior Executive Director and Company Secretary Rafikul Islam, FCA, received the awards from SAFA President CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria at a programme titled "SAFA 'Best Presented Annual Report Awards, hosted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at Hotel Radisson Blue in New Delhi, India On December 22, 2023.

Among others, Walton's Senior Executive Director and CFO (Acting) Mohammad Jakir Hossin Bhuiyan, Deputy Executive Director Md. Sazedul Kabir and Assistant Director Md. Sharif Hossain also attended the event.

In an instant reaction, Walton's Company Secretary Rafikul Islam said, this award is a proof that Walton is doing its business maintaining transparency and accountability. By winning this prestigious award, Walton has got an inspiration to move forward. This award has extended our duties and responsibilities as well as inspired us to move forward towards Walton's vision of becoming one of the world's top electronics brands by 2030.

Earlier this year, Walton also honoured with ICSB, ICAB and ICMAB awards for best financial disclosure in 2022.