Walton awarded LEED Platinum for eco-friendly Mold and Die Complex

Walton has received the LEED Platinum Certification from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for its Mold and Die Complex, recognised for sustainable design, energy efficiency and water conservation features.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC chairman S M Shamsul Alam and managing director S M Mahbubul Alam received the certificate at a programme held at the company's corporate office in Dhaka. Officials from Walton and consultancy firm 360° Total Solution Limited (360 TSL), led by international green building expert Ananta Ahmed, were also present.

S M Shamsul Alam said, "We are very proud for achieving the LEED platinum certification from USGBC. We want to ensure a livable and environment-friendly world for our future generation. Thus, we strongly focused on establishing sustainable and green factories. The LEED certification will further inspire us."

S M Mahbubul Alam said, "This achievement is not only about a certification, it establishes the Walton Sustainability ZERO Program. Through this program, Walton has set a sustainability benchmark with the following ZERO targets: zero carbon emission, zero rainwater discharge, zero night light pollution, zero heat island effect. This program will continue to guide Walton's sustainability vision, ensuring every project aligns with global climate goals and contributes to a green and resilient Bangladesh."

Ananta Ahmed said, "With this LEED Platinum milestone, Walton has become a global sustainability leader, showing how manufacturing can be both highly productive and environmentally responsible. This achievement reflects not only Walton's business strength but also Bangladesh's growing capability to lead in green industrial transformation."

The Mold and Die Complex at Walton headquarters in Chandra, Gazipur, covers 376,000 square feet and was built to international sustainability standards. The facility uses natural daylighting to minimise artificial lighting, rooftop exhaust and HVLC fans for ventilation, a 2.16MW rooftop solar power plant, and a 100% rainwater harvesting and reuse system.