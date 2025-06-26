VFS ETM partners with Rayad Group to provide immigration advisory services in Bangladesh

[Promotional content]

VFS Global's Education, Trade & Migration (VFS ETM), Services, a business unit of the VFS Global group, announced a partnership with Rayad Group to offer immigration advisory services in Bangladesh.

This collaboration allows residents in Bangladesh to conveniently access a comprehensive range of immigration advisory services at the VFS Global centre in Dhaka.

VFS ETM and Rayad Group would collectively establish a Center of Excellence dedicated to delivering high-quality immigration advisory services. This center will harness the latest advancements in Generative AI technology and combine them with leading legal expertise, empowering individuals to navigate complex migration processes and stay compliant with evolving immigration regulations.

As global immigration frameworks become more intricate and regulatory compliance standards rise, this partnership will provide residents in Bangladesh with access to a network of experienced immigration, tax, and legal professionals. These experts will offer tailored solutions to address a wide range of immigration needs.

VFS ETM provides a comprehensive suite of migration services, including skill assessments, dynamic digital verification (DDV), and streamlined pathways for employment and investment-led migration. These solutions are engineered to uphold national standards while substantially optimizing administrative processes for public institutions.

Founded in 1994, Rayad Group is recognized as a global leader in immigration and legal consulting, with an extensive network of associate attorneys in the U.S. and 45 countries worldwide. The group is affiliated with 25 Citizenship by Investment programs and offers pathways to permanent residency and Golden Visas including the UAE Golden Visa by Nomination. Rayad Group also has a strong record in U.S. EB-5 visa programs and Green Card compliance, and Immigration services to 45 countries, positioning it as a trusted guide through the complexities of immigration.

VFS Global is a global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens. As the trusted partner to 69 client governments, VFS Global operates over 3,800 Application Centres in 158 countries and has efficiently processed more than 461 million applications since 2001.

"Our collaboration with Rayad Group reflects a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers. By combining VFS Global's extensive worldwide operations and recognized leadership in visa services with Rayad Group's deep expertise in immigration and legal consulting, we are well-positioned to provide clients with comprehensive, up-to-date guidance on migration strategies and regulatory compliance, said Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer – South Asia, VFS Global.

Rayad Kamal Ayub, Managing Director of Rayad Group, said, "We recognize the strategic importance of this partnership, particularly in light of the evolving considerations for U.S. Green Card holders. The recently announced 'Gold Card' initiative has generated significant interest among ultra-high-net-worth individuals. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the program may offer exemptions from income tax on global earnings for eligible participants, further enhancing its appeal.The changing immigration pattern of Bangladeshi's applying for the Golden Visa for the United Arab Emirates and for other countries has made South Asia a leading immigration market in the world."