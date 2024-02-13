Valentine’s romance at The Westin Dhaka

The Westin Dhaka is set to transform into a romantic haven for lovebirds as it announces an extravagant 7-day long "Valentine's Romance" celebration. Starting from February 7th till February 14th, 2024, The Westin Dhaka will offer an enchanting atmosphere of love, tantalizing foods, interactive décor, competitions which symbolizing the joy of love and the sweetness of relationships.

The entire property, from the grand entrance of the lower lobby, will be draped in shades of pink, creating a captivating ambiance that is perfect for celebrating the season of love. In the "Eye Area" of Westin lobby there will be "Love Tree" where guests can express their love for their loved one's by sharing a special quote. Renowned for its commitment to excellence, The Westin Dhaka promises an unforgettable experience during this special week. Each day of Valentine's Week at The Westin Dhaka will feature a unique celebration, starting with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and culminating in the grand celebration on Valentine's Day itself. Guests can expect a daily dose of romance and special surprises to enhance the joy of each occasion.

From delightful pastries to savory delicacies, guests can savor the finest culinary creations in an atmosphere designed to ignite the flames of romance. Nestled in the corner of the lower lobby, Daily Treats will be a focal point for those with a sweet tooth. This charming venue will offer a Love Week special, featuring an array of exquisite bakery and pastry options to add an extra layer of sweetness to the celebration. Whether enjoying a treat alone or sharing with a loved one, Daily Treats promises a delightful experience for all.

As the city's best buffet restaurant, Seasonal Tastes will elevate the Valentine's Week celebration with a special buffet lunch priced at BDT 4,500net per person and a dinner buffet at BDT 8,999net per person. The buffet will feature a wide array of international and local delicacies, curated to delight the taste buds of guests. To add more sweetness of love, The Westin Dhaka will offer Valentine's special curving station, live station, sushi station, exclusive savory items, grill stations and colorful heart melted dessert items in our buffet menu. To make the celebration even more accessible, a Buy 1 Get 1 offer is available with selected bank partners for the buffet, ensuring that the joy of the occasion can be shared with loved ones.

For those seeking a more intimate and romantic setting, Prego, the authentic Italian restaurant located on the 23rd Level, will offer a special romantic dinner experience. Guests can relish the flavors of Italy while enjoying an unparalleled panoramic view of the city. Prego – the fine dining restaurant of at The Westin Dhaka promises an evening filled with love, exquisite cuisine, and an ambiance that sets the stage for unforgettable moments. The Westin Dhaka extends a warm invitation to everyone to join in the Valentine's Week celebration. Elevate your celebration of love with The Westin Dhaka's Valentine's room packages starts at BDT 12999 net. Enjoy an ambiance of luxury, where you can spend quality time with your loved ones.

For more information, prices and reservations guests can call the hotline number +88029891988.