Uttara University makes major leap in Global Innovation Rankings

Uttara University has climbed 19 places to secure the 257th position in the World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI) 2025, placing it among the world's top 400 most innovative universities.

The institution also earned recognition in key categories, including Infrastructure and Technologies, University Brand and Reputation, and SDG-Based Responses to Global Challenges.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha and Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Gour Gobinda Goswami congratulated students, faculty, and staff, encouraging continued efforts to enhance the university's international profile.