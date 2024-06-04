USAID and UNDP unveil second phase of CHTWCA II

Today, USAID and UNDP announced the unveiling of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Watershed Co-Management Activity - Phase II (CHTWCA II) dedicated to preserving the biodiversity and natural resources of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT). The new project builds on USAID's decade-long conservation efforts, implemented by UNDP in partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, local government, and CHT communities. It takes a collaborative approach to protecting forests, rivers, wetlands, and water bodies while strengthening resilience to climate impacts throughout the region.

The unveiling of the second phase of this project comes ahead of World Environment Day 2024, which this year focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience. The CHT region, constituting 10% of Bangladesh's land area, is rich in cultural and ecological diversity, housing 43% of the nation's forest land and vital rivers. The unveiling highlighted the collaboration between USAID, UNDP, the Ministry of CHT Affairs, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Hill District Councils, the Bangladesh Forest Department, as well as local communities who are working together to safeguard the region's unique environment and foster sustainable development.

"The achievements of previous phases have laid a strong foundation for our future work, with improvements in water access, agricultural practices, and social cohesion, and successes in watershed conservation and wildlife trafficking prevention," said Senior Secretary Md. Mashiur Rahman, ndc from the Ministry of CHT Affairs.

"At USAID, one of our most pressing priorities is mitigating the impacts of climate change, protecting our environment, and ensuring long-term sustainable impact. This is an immense challenge that requires collaboration among governments, businesses, civil society, communities, and everyday people– an approach that has been very effective in the CHT." said Anjali Kaur, Deputy Assistant Administrator – Asia Bureau, USAID.

"We are committed to working with our partners to advance the goals of the second phase of this activity, ensuring that conservation efforts continue to be inclusive, community-driven, and sustainable," said Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director for Bangladesh. "Renewing our efforts after a decade of dedicated work is vital to addressing ongoing environmental challenges in the CHT region," he added.