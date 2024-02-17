UODA CMS Dept Alumni Assoc launched in Dhaka

Former students of the Communication and Media Studies (CMS) Department of the University of Development Alternative (UODA) have formally started the journey of their alumni association called UODA CMS Alumni Association (UCAA).

The inauguration took place at a restaurant in Dhanmondi of Dhaka where the UCAA got its maiden committee in the presence of more than 100 former students of the department, said a press release.

Ashikur Rahman, a student from the 15th batch, was elected the president of the 27-member executive committee of the association while his classmate Kushal Yasir was made the UCAA's general secretary.

32nd batch student Mahadi Hasan was picked as its treasurer.

All members of the committee at the programme agreed to publish an annual magazine on communication and mass media.

US Bangla Airlines, Dhaka Regency, LAFZ, Trash Box Limited, Baten's Academy, Xifinity Broadband, Panda Gadgets, and iDevice sponsored the event.

The department was opened in 2002. Since then, more than 500 students studied in it. On April 25, 2015, the former students of the department took the initiative to form the Alumni Association.