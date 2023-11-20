Unveiling of Montresor Lifestyle & Montresor Beauty Lounge

Montresor Lifestyle & Montresor Beauty Lounge is thrilled to announce the grand inauguration of its exquisite beauty lounge, an oasis of glamour and relaxation. This momentous event will take place on 16-11-23 at 5 pm and promises to be an evening filled with sophistication, beauty, and celebration.

With a vision to redefine beauty standards and elevate the pampering experience, Montresor Lifestyle & Montresor Beauty Lounge is set to become a premier destination for those seeking the epitome of luxury in beauty services. Our lifestyle and beauty lounge is meticulously designed to provide a sanctuary where clients can indulge in a range of fancy dress and premium beauty treatments delivered by our expert team of skilled professionals.

The inauguration will be graced by the presence of the renowned Bangladeshi celebrity Mehajabian Chowdhury along with the top management of Montresor, their presence will add a touch of glamour and prestige to our Lifestyle and Beauty Lounge's grand opening, making it an unforgettable experience for all.