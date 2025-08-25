United Finance launches digital banking app ‘UMA’

United Finance PLC has launched a new mobile application, 'UMA', aimed at providing secure and fully digital financial services.

The launch event in Dhaka was attended by Najmul Hasan, Chairman of United Finance PLC, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director, and Mohammed Abul Ahsan, Deputy Managing Director, along with customers, stakeholders, and media representatives.

The app allows customers to open deposit accounts entirely online – a first for non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in Bangladesh. It also provides real-time access to deposit and loan product details, enables instant downloads of account statements and certificates, and allows service requests to be submitted directly from a mobile device.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman Najmul Hasan said, "I am excited to bring our latest innovation to life for our customers. United Finance has always prioritized service, and I am confident UMA will deliver a truly seamless experience. I invite all our customers to explore and enjoy UMA."

Managing Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam said, "UMA has been proudly developed in-house, tailored specifically for our customers. With a simplified user interface, it is designed for effortless use by people of all ages and backgrounds. The app is fully secure, ensuring complete transparency for our customers' accounts. This is a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the way we work."

Deputy Managing Director Mohammed Abul Ahsan presented UMA's features at the event, highlighting how it enables customers to manage their finances anytime, anywhere.

The app is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. United Finance said tutorials and feature highlights would be shared on its official social media channels.