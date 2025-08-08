Unimart marks 12 years of retail excellence with grand celebration night

Unimart, a premium retail chain in Bangladesh, marked 12 years of excellence with an elegant Celebration Night at United Convention Centre.

The event brought together top partners, stakeholders, and well-wishers who have been part of Unimart's journey of quality, innovation, and customer delight.

From its first outlet in Gulshan in 2013 to becoming one of the country's most trusted retail brands, Unimart — under the visionary leadership of United Group — has redefined grocery and lifestyle shopping with curated assortments and a modern retail experience.

The evening was graced by Hasan Mahmood Raja, Chief Adviser of United Group, as Chief Guest. Special guests included K.M.A. Shamim, Adviser; Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, Chairman and Managing Director; and Sharfuddin Akhter Rashid, Director. Unimart CEO Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman and COO Shahin Mahmud were also present.

A key highlight was the tribute to top-performing partners across Food, Non-Food, Perishables, Lifestyle, and Sustainability — recognizing their role in upholding Unimart's values of innovation, quality, and shared growth.

"We believe progress happens when we grow together," said a Unimart spokesperson. "Tonight, we celebrated not just the years, but the trust and partnership behind them."

The evening featured special performances, storytelling moments from the brand's journey, and a showcase of its ongoing commitment to bridging communities — from rural producers to urban consumers.