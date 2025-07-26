Press Releases
Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:16 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 03:19 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

UIU, NSU students visit Meghna Group's FMCG Division for industry exposure

Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:16 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 03:19 PM
Sat Jul 26, 2025 01:16 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 03:19 PM

A group of 20 students from United International University (UIU) visited the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) division of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) in Gulshan on Sunday, gaining firsthand insight into corporate operations.

The visit aimed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practices, offering students a deeper understanding of the business environment.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The delegation was received by Muntasir Mamun Moon, Senior Assistant General Manager, Brand, along with his team. The day's sessions included presentations on product development, branding strategies, consumer behaviour, and current challenges in the FMCG sector.

Students also participated in a discussion session focused on market trends and innovation. Topics such as corporate culture, communication, and ethical branding practices were covered as part of the engagement.

Participants from North South University (NSU) also joined the event, promoting inter-university collaboration and networking among students from different academic backgrounds.

The initiative is part of Meghna Group's ongoing efforts to support academic-industry partnerships and provide practical learning experiences to future professionals.

Reflecting on the visit, one student commented, "This was more than a visit—it was a glimpse into our future."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৩৩১

আক্রান্তদের মধ্যে ২৫৬ জনই ঢাকার বাইরের।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আগে ঘুষ দিতাম ১ লাখ, এখন দিই ৫ লাখ টাকা: ব্যবসায়ীর বরাতে মির্জা ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে