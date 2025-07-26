UIU, NSU students visit Meghna Group's FMCG Division for industry exposure

A group of 20 students from United International University (UIU) visited the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) division of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) in Gulshan on Sunday, gaining firsthand insight into corporate operations.

The visit aimed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry practices, offering students a deeper understanding of the business environment.

The delegation was received by Muntasir Mamun Moon, Senior Assistant General Manager, Brand, along with his team. The day's sessions included presentations on product development, branding strategies, consumer behaviour, and current challenges in the FMCG sector.

Students also participated in a discussion session focused on market trends and innovation. Topics such as corporate culture, communication, and ethical branding practices were covered as part of the engagement.

Participants from North South University (NSU) also joined the event, promoting inter-university collaboration and networking among students from different academic backgrounds.

The initiative is part of Meghna Group's ongoing efforts to support academic-industry partnerships and provide practical learning experiences to future professionals.

Reflecting on the visit, one student commented, "This was more than a visit—it was a glimpse into our future."