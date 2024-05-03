UAP grants full scholarships for Palestinian female students

University of Asia Pacific (UAP) took the initiative to support higher education for female students of Palestine. The University of Asia Pacific has granted scholarships to thirty female students from the war-torn region of Gaza, in Palestine. The scholarships will cover accommodation, travel costs, tuition fees, healthcare, and a stipend. The UAP authority decided to offer the full scholarship in response to the plea made by the Palestinian Ambassador, His Excellency Yusef S Y Ramadan, during his visit to the UAP campus on 29th April 2024. During his visit, Ambassador Ramadan discussed the plights of the people of the war-inflicted region, especially of women who are feared to be victims of Israeli army attacks in Rafah, a Palestinian city in the southern Gaza Strip where millions of people have taken shelter from the war-inflicted regions. Because of the turmoil that is going on in Palestine, it's a complete violation of human rights and tantamounting genocide. UAP has decided to offer the scholarship as a gesture of ongoing support to Palestinian people from Bangladesh.