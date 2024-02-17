TransEnd Crafts: a site for transgender artisans to showcase their ware

An e-commerce site selling handicraft products made by artisans from the gender-diverse community was launched today.

The platform, TransEnd Crafts, sources its inventory from over 60 artisans and entrepreneurs who belong to the Hijra community, who are intersex or transgender.

The website was launched by TransEnd, a non-profit organisation, that provides skills development and advocates for the rights of such communities.

"I look forward to making a living by creating jewellery and selling them through this site," said Ruhi, an artisan who identifies as a Hijra.

Growing up in Lalbagh, Ruhi had to face discrimination since her childhood, forcing her to drop out of school.

"I dropped out after Class 8 because the school did not accept me as a Hijra. Five years later, I found a school willing to accept me and I enrolled in Class 9. However, I had to drop out again after my SSC exams," lamented Ruhi.

For nine years she survived on her own, living far away from her family.

Ruhi even moved to Kolkata to join a Hijra community there, in a bid to survive. "But I always wanted to come back. Now I live with my family. I've taken up jewellery-making classes and now I'm trying to earn a living doing that," she said.

"Initially my family thought all Hijra people engage in the kinds of activities most associated with the Hijra community, such as begging. However, when I started to earn my own money, they realised that it could be different," said Ruhi.

Ruhi flaunted the creations by artisans of TransEnd Crafts on a ramp-walk at the launching ceremony, featuring gender-diverse models.

Other artisans too shared their experiences of trying to find their feet while growing-up.

"We do not realise how privileged we are, those of us whose gender aligns with their sex," said Lamea Tanjin Tanha, the founder of TransEnd, speaking at the launch.

TransEnd Crafts also sells unisex outfits on their website along with handicraft goods.