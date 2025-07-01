Toyota introduces new business structure-authorised workshops in Bangladesh

Toyota Tsusho Corporation has announced a new business structure in Bangladesh, effective from 1 July 2025, as part of its ongoing operational strategy.

The company said the changes aim to better serve customers and respond to developments in the automotive market. Toyota Tsusho Corporation stated that customer needs will remain a top priority throughout the transition and that the brand remains committed to maintaining and enhancing its standards of service and care.

During this period, aftersales services, repairs, and warranty claims will continue to be available through the following authorised workshops:

Continental Works Limited , located at 322, Saudi Masjid Road, Jagonnathpur (Apollo Hospital Exit Road), Bhatara, Baridhara, Dhaka 1229, Bangladesh

, located at 322, Saudi Masjid Road, Jagonnathpur (Apollo Hospital Exit Road), Bhatara, Baridhara, Dhaka 1229, Bangladesh Carboy Private Limited, located at S.K Mujib Road, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram, Bangladesh

These services will continue from 1 July 2025 until further notice. The company said it has taken steps to ensure that all aftersales needs are addressed promptly and efficiently.

Customers seeking more information are advised to visit www.toyotacare-bd.com or contact the call centre at +880 9666 708000.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation apologised for any inconvenience caused during the transition and said updates regarding Toyota's future presence, structure, and offerings in Bangladesh will be shared in due course.