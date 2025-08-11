TMED launches TVET Implementation Plan 2025–2030

The Technical and Madrasah Education Division (TMED) of the Ministry of Education officially launched the TVET Implementation Plan 2025–2030 today

at the Intercontinental Dhaka.

It was launched at a high-level dissemination event attended by policymakers, industry leaders, development partners, and education experts from across the country.

Education Adviser Professor CR Abrar was present as the chief guest.

TMED Secretary KM Kabirul Islam chaired the event and Edwin Koekkoek, acting head of development cooperation of the EU Delegation in Bangladesh, attended as special guest.

The Technical and Madrasah Education Division developed a five-year comprehensive plan for the TVET sector with technical assistance from the EU-funded HCDP-21 program. The Plan represents the first fully costed, comprehensive national roadmap for transforming technical and vocational education in Bangladesh. It builds on the TVET Development Action Plan, aligning sector priorities with the Sector Performance Monitoring Framework (SPMF) and international labour market demands.

The Plan identifies 87 strategic actions under six result areas, covering quality and relevance of training, access and affordability, system capacity, institutional development, financing, and linkages to employment. Through localisation, strong industry–institute partnerships, and alignment with development partner initiatives, it aims to produce a skilled, job-ready workforce for both domestic and overseas markets.